Amaal Mallik reflects on his ‘Bigg Boss’ 19 journey: From uncertainty to Top 5

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Music composer-singer Amaal Mallik penned an emotional note as he talked about his stint on the recently concluded controversial reality show “Bigg Boss 19”, finishing in the Top 5.

Taking to Instagram, he said he entered the house with “uncertainty”, but walked out with growth, learning and memories he will carry forever.

Amaal wrote on Instagram: “Top 5. From walking into the house with uncertainty to standing in the Top 5. I’ve grown, I’ve learned, I’ve felt, and I’ve lived every second.”

What moved him the most, however, was the constant support of his fanbase.

“Bigg Boss 19 gave me a journey I’ll never forget, but my biggest strength were you guys, my Amaalians. Your love carried me further than I ever thought I’d go. Thank you for carrying me till the very end! Signing off, with a full heart (sic),” he added.

Amaal made it to the top five of the show, which was won by actor Gaurav Khanna on the grand finale night. Along with Amaal and Gaurav, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal made it to the Top 5.

Along with the trophy, Gaurav took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

"Bigg Boss 19" premiered on August 24, 2025, with 16 contestants including Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Mridul Tiwari. The season also saw two wild-card entries in the form of Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar.

Amaal Mallik is the elder son of Daboo Malik and Jyothi Malik, grandson of Sardar Malik, and brother of playback singer Armaan Malik. He debuted as a composer in 2014 by composing three songs for Salman Khan's Jai Ho, following it up with the song "Naina" from Khoobsurat. He got wide recognition by composing songs for the 2015 film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

