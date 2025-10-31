Allu Sirish opts for a customised Manish Malhotra outfit for his engagement with Nayanika

Hyderabad, Oct 31 (IANS) Actor Allu Sirish will be getting engaged to Nayanika on Friday in an intimate yet elegant family affair.

The festivities are expected to be attended by the members of the Konidela and Allu families, including brother Allu Arjun with his family, Megastar Chiranjeevi and his family, Ram Charan and Upasana, as well as Varun Tej and Lavanya.

The décor for the evening has been beautifully designed by Janaki Pulijal, known for her classy setups with minimal aesthetics and cultural depth.

Now, the source close to the couple has revealed some details regarding the engagement ceremony, saying that Allu Sirish has opted for a customised Manish Malhotra outfit for his special day.

A close source shared, “Allu Sirish will be seen in a customised Manish Malhotra outfit, while Nayanika will be wearing a stunning Sabyasachi lehenga for the engagement."

"The ceremony will beautifully follow Telugu traditions, blending elegance with the warmth of a traditional family celebration,” they added.

On October 1, Allu Arjun's younger brother announced his engagement to Nayanika on the birth anniversary of their grandfather, the legendary actor and comedian Allu Ramalingaiah.

Taking to social media, Allu Sirish posted a pic of himself holding Nayanika's hand during their romantic getaway in Paris, with the Eiffel Tower visible in the distance.

Announcing the new chapter of his life, Allu Sirish penned a heartfelt note that read, “Today on the birth anniversary of my grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah garu, I feel blessed to share something very close to my heart- my engagement to Nayanika. (sic)”

Sharing what made him finally take the plunge, he added, “My grandmother, who recently passed away, always wished to see me married. Though she isn't here with us, I know she is blessing us from above as we begin this journey together. It means everything to us that our families have embraced our love and with such joy.”

--IANS

pm/