Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda congratulate RCB on maiden IPL title win

Chennai, June 4 (IANS) Several film celebrities, including Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda and Shanthanu Baghyaraj congratulated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title win on Tuesday night.

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, who was among the first to congratulate the RCB team, took to his X timeline to put out a congratulatory post.

He wrote, "Congratulations to @RCBTweets, all RCB fans. You have waited with so much energy and passion and love. It's a happy happy moment to see."

Tamil actor Shanthanu Baghyaraj too put out a tweet congratulating the Bengaluru franchise. He wrote, "Congratulations @RCBTweets. It’s been a long wait... What a journey as a team you've had… To all the fans who've loyally supported for 18 years, you deserve this celebration. #IPL2025Final Well played @PunjabKingsIPL, great season but hard luck on the finals. An emotional moment to see @imVkohli breaking down into tears."Ee saala cup Nimmaadu"."

Telugu star Allu Arjun too put out a congratulatory message. He said, "The wait is over. "Ee sala cup namde!" At last! We've been waiting for this day for 18 years. A big, big congratulations to RCB!"

Tamil film director Rathna Kumar also put out a tweet congratulating RCB on winning their first title. He wrote, "Dear RCB fans, This is how it feels to win a trophy. Enjoy the moment. Hope the fire inside Kohli stays the same. See you next season. Congrats. #RCBvPBKS."

The director also put out a picture showing the huge number of runs Virat Kohli had scored in each season of the IPL, starting from the opening season in 2008.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru claimed their maiden title in the IPL, ending an 18-year wait with a sensational six-run win over Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat on Tuesday.

Restricted to 190/9 in 20 overs by a fine bowling performance led by Arshdeep Singh (3-40) and Kyle Jamieson (3-38), the Rajat Patidar-led side came back strongly with a mesmerising bowling performance of their own to restrict Punjab Kings to 184/7 in 20 overs and thereby clinch the title.

