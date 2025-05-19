Alia Bhatt shares a glimpse from her 'pool boot camp'

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt has described a dull Monday that got a boost courtesy to an energizing pool boot camp.

She took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture. The photograph shows Alia in a swimming pool alongside her fitness trainer Ishaan Mehra. Both are smiling as they lean on the edge of the pool and pose for the camera.

Alia captioned the post: "Gloomy Monday + A Pool boot camp powered by @ishaanmehra.”

On the movie front, Alia will be seen in the upcoming all-female super spy film “Alpha”.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, “Alpha” will mark the seventh film in Yash Raj Films' expansive spy universe. This universe began with the “Tiger” franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, starting with “Ek Tha Tiger” and followed by “Tiger Zinda Hai.” The saga continued with "War," “Pathaan,” and “Tiger 3.” Upcoming films in the franchise include “War 2,” directed by Ayan Mukerji, “Pathaan 2,” and “Tiger vs. Pathaan.

It was on October 4, when the makers of the upcoming spy movie “Alpha” revealed that the film will hit the screens on Christmas, December 25.

In the film, Alia and Sharvari both play super agents.

She also has filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Love and War” alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. This marks Alia's second collaboration with Bhansali, following their successful partnership in the 2022 drama “Gangubai Kathiawadi.”

The film was officially announced in January 2024, with the announcement on Instagram reading, “We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga Love & War. See you at the movies.”

“Love and War” also marks Alia’s second onscreen collaboration with Vicky after their 2018 spy thriller “Raazi.”

Earlier this month, Alia expressed gratitude and respect for the sacrifices of Indian soldiers and their families, especially mothers who raised them.

