Ali Fazal says Anurag Basu’s crew is an extension of his mind

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal has shared his experience of working with director Anurag Basu in the upcoming film ‘Metro... In Dino’. The actor said that working with Anurag was very fulfilling. He also shared that he and Vishal Bhardwaj both have quite similar styles of working.

Sharing his experience of working with Anurag, Ali told IANS, “There was a lot of unsaid communication that we had. I am so happy that his camera team, his entire crew is an extension of his mind. Everybody knows what his rhythm is. Then I bring my own rhythm in it. Because there are four stories in it, we only have those slots. So suddenly in the middle of the scene he will come and say something. And that is something very unique about him”.

He further mentioned, “People like Anurag, Vishalji, they will give you clues, and your own brain will work. Your own brain will make that choice. So you don't feel like you are imitating. Or you are copying somebody else's brain. You are within a certain boundary, you know where to go. The director is the captain of the ship”.

‘Metro... In Dino’ marks the final chapter in Anurag’s trilogy of hyperlinked films. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Neena Gupta, and promises soul-stirring tales rooted in the relentless rhythm of ever-moving cities.

The film marks another collaboration between musical soulmates Anurag Basu and Pritam, who first worked together in the iconic album ‘Gangster’ setting the path to what would become one of the most memorable partnerships and director-music composer duo in Hindi cinema.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro In Dino’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 4, 2025.

