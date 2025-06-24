Ali Fazal says Anurag Basu uses sets to his advantage, likes to break illusion

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal, who has collaborated for the first time with director Anurag Basu in ‘Metro... In Dino’, has lavished praise on the director saying that he is very resourceful, and his process is very immersive.

Ali spoke with IANS recently, and shared that Anurag likes to break illusions as a storyteller, and pushes the envelope for his actors as well.

The actor told IANS, “Working with Anurag Basu is like walking into the perfect set. What I love about him is that he uses sets to his advantage. He opens up the imagination. He can sometimes think of a shot that can go through a wall”.

He further mentioned, “He allows his imagination to think and shoot that. As opposed to a lot of people, who only think this is how I've thought it, but will it be possible in reality? He likes breaking that illusion. And I think that's what keeps it going. Of course, as an actor, I'm stepping into the perfect set because all I have to do is just catch that rhythm rather than start my own thing and see where it goes”.

Ali is returning to the big screen with ‘Metro... In Dino’ after a brief period of time. Earlier, the actor had said that his favourite Anurag Basu film is ‘Jagga Jasoos’.

‘Metro... In Dino’ also stars Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Neena Gupta, and promises soul-stirring tales rooted in the relentless rhythm of ever-moving cities.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro In Dino’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 4, 2025.

--IANS

aa/