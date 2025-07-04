Ali Fazal recalls how ‘Life in a... Metro’ left a lasting impact on him during college days

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ali Fazal reflected on the strong impact that ‘Life in a... Metro’ had on him during his college years.

The actor shared that the film deeply resonated with him, leaving a lasting impression that stayed with him long after the credits rolled. Recalling watching the film during his college days, the ‘Fukrey’ actor shared, “I still remember watching Life in a… Metro back in my college days — it felt like a breath of fresh air. The characters, the stories, the music — everything about that film left a deep mark on me.”

“I never imagined that one day, I would get the opportunity to work with Anurag Basu himself. He’s not just a filmmaker; he’s an artist who understands human emotions in the most poetic way. I’ve always been a fan of the 'Anurag school of filmmaking'. It’s raw, layered, emotional, and so deeply connected to the realities of urban life. To now be a part of Metro... In Dino under his direction is truly a full-circle moment for me. It feels like a wish fulfilled.”

Ali will be seen in Anurag Basu’s upcoming romantic musical drama, “Metro… In Dino,” where he plays the role of a musician. Talking about his role, he had earlier shared, “Playing a musician is not just about holding a guitar and pretending to strum, sometimes yes it is. But sometimes it’s all real. I believe that authenticity is everything, especially in a film like Metro… In Dino, where the story is deeply rooted in human emotions and music is a part of the character’s soul.”

“When I played a guitarist in 3 Idiots, it was just a cameo—more of a fun, quick moment. But this time, my character is a musician at the core, and that comes with a responsibility to do justice to the role. There were chords i could play, chords i couldn’t play. But it’s Basu Da frame. So you have to make sure you give it your all.”

The movie also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on 4th July.

--IANS

ps/