Alec Baldwin’s son, Leo split his forehead open during vacation

Los Angeles, March 31 (IANS) Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin’s son had a run-in with an injury on their family vacation. Recently, the actor’s wife Hilaria Baldwin, 41, shared a series of photos on Instagram as she rounded up her time spent with her family on vacation.

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She revealed that her son Leonardo, 9, ended up in the hospital after splitting his forehead open, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She wrote in the caption, “I love that my family came to meet me after my work trip. Such a special time to be here together. Trigger warning, Leo split his forehead open and we were well taken care of in the hospital. So grateful for the kindness and care. Other than that, it’s been beach, together, practicing walking like a crab. Memories made. I missed them so much it hurt”.

As per ‘People’, Hilaria shares her seven kids with husband Alec Baldwin, Ilaria, 2, María, 4, Eduardo, 5, Romeo, 7, Leo, Rafael, 10, and Carmen, 12. Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland, 30, from a previous relationship.

Back in February, Hilaria shared snaps on Instagram recapping her New York Fashion Week experience, which she spent alongside her kids.

In the pictures, she posed alongside her older children, Romeo, Leo, Rafael and Carmen, at the Stacey Bendet fall presentation at Surrogate's Court on February 14 in New York City.

She also included several photos with her younger children — Ilaria, María, and Eduardo — enjoying some fun at a local park. "Some fashion week. Some with my babes, some fun times #nyfw #thebaldwins #hilariabaldwin #aliceandolivia #lagence", she wrote in the caption.

Hilaria captioned her post. Back in December, Hilaria and Alec shared a joint post on Instagram as they enjoyed a snowy day with their kids.

--IANS

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