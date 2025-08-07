Alaya F shares why New York is both ‘heartwarming’ and ‘heart-wrenching’ for her

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Actress Alaya F, on Thursday, took to social media to share a heartfelt note about her deep emotional connection with New York City.

She called it both “heartwarming” and “heart-wrenching.” Reflecting on her latest trip, she expressed how the city continues to impact her in meaningful ways. In her post, the actress revealed that every visit brings about a subtle transformation in her, and this particular trip was especially significant.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alaya posted a series of her photos and captioned it, “New York is always heartwarming and heart-wrenching for me.. No matter how long I stay, I always crave just one more day. I don’t know how to explain it, but it’s almost like the city calls me back when I need it the most. Something in me always shifts in New York and I always return home a little transformed. This trip was so so special and I can’t wait for the city to call me back again.”

In the images, the ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ actress is seen striking poses against stunning backdrops. She also offered a glimpse into her meals during the trip. One of the photos features Alaya posing in a bikini, adding to the vibrant vacation vibe. Last week, Alaya F gave fans a glimpse of her night out in New York City by sharing a series of photos and videos with her friends, capturing fun moments from their evening together.

On the work front, Alaya stepped into Bollywood in 2020 with the comedy Jawaani Jaaneman, where she shared screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Reflecting on her debut project, Alaya had earlier stated, “Jawaani Jaaneman will always be the most special film of my career. It was my debut, and that alone makes it unforgettable. But beyond that, everything about it felt perfect—the character, the cast, the director, and the entire experience of shooting it.”

--IANS

ps/