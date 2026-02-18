Alankrita Sahai calls working with Karan Aujla in '5-7' 'incredibly rewarding

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Actress and former Miss India Alankrita Sahai has collaborated with Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla for a big music video "5-7".

Talking about her latest release, Alankrita shared that the project allowed her to tap into a different side of herself as a performer.

"Music videos today are not just about glamour; they are about storytelling and emotion. This project is very special to me because it allowed me to explore a different side of myself as a performer," she said.

Speaking about joining forces with Karan, she added, "Working with such a talented artist and a passionate team has been an inspiring experience, and I can’t wait for the audience to see what we’ve created.”

Alankrita shared that working with Karan has been incredibly rewarding for her.

"His passion for music is inspiring. This project is about dreaming big and making it happen. So I guess we made this collaboration happen too. It was fun indeed, and he is so talented and cool to work with," she concluded.

The music video has been directed by Agam Mann along with Aseem Mann, while Shinda Singh is the director of photography. Monty Films and Production have backed the music video, which shows Alankrita as a counselor who is seen asking Karan about the things that are bothering him in life. To this, Karan reveals that there are only 5-7 things that bother him.

Karan has made a name for himself with some banners such as "Jhanjar" and "So Far".

On the other hand, Alankrita has been a part of Bollywood projects such as "Love Per Square Foot" and "Namaste England". Her movie "Band of Maharajas" even made it to the Oscars Coveted Contention List.

