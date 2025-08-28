Akshay Oberoi wraps up ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ shoot

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi has officially wrapped up his part in the upcoming family entertainer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and said that it has been an “incredibly fulfilling experience.”

Akshay took to Instagram, where she shared a heartwarming video from the wrap-up party.

The video shows Akshay in stylish party wear, warmly hugging his co-stars Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, and others. There are also a few glimpses from the poster shoot of the film.

For the caption, he wrote: “Dharma Movies are always known for celebrating families and the bonds between them. This was my first time working with the company, and I can honestly say, that’s exactly how the shoot felt—full of love, magic, and laughter. Here’s some #BTS that captures that same family fun. Thank you for the journey! @shashankkhaitan @karanjohar @dharmamovies.”

Reflecting on the wrap, Akshay shared: “Being a part of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been an incredibly fulfilling experience.”

He added: “Working with such a talented team and sharing the screen with Varun, Janhvi, and Rohit has been special. The love and energy on set have been contagious, and the wrap-up day was a true reflection of the bond we all built during this journey.”

Speaking about the wrap, a source from the production shared, “The energy on set throughout the making of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been infectious, and Akshay Oberoi has been an integral part of this journey.

“His wrap was filled with genuine love and heartfelt moments with the team. It truly reflects the spirit of the film, fun, emotional, and celebratory.”

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, and Rohit Saraf.

Akshay is also set to star alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Saqib Saleem in gritty crime drama.

Akshay made his acting debut as a child in the 2002 comedy-drama American Chai. He played his first leading role in Rajshri Productions film Isi Life Mein...! He moved to television work after the release of his first film.

In 2012, he played the lead role in Bejoy Nambiar's MTV Rush. Nambiar, impressed with Oberoi's work on the show, offered him his second film, the Tamil remake of the suspense thriller Pizza. He was loved for his work in Laal Rang and Gurgaon.

