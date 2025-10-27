Akshay Oberoi treats his family with homemade pizza this Diwali

Mumbai Oct 27 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi celebrated Diwali this year by treating his loved ones with some delicious homemade pizza.

Akshay took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a video of himself getting ready to prepare the base for the pizza. He was joined by two little assistants in the adorable clip captioned, "We made homemade pizza on Diwali, it was yum!! (Drooling face, fire, and pizza emoji) #mondayblues (Blue heart emoji) (sic)."

One of the two kids assisting Akshay was his son Avyaan Oberoi.

It might be interesting to know that Akshay played a pizza delivery boy in his 2014 horror drama, "Pizza".

Hinting at the same, one of the Instagram users wrote in the comment section, "Hope this pizza isn't as horrible as the one in the movie (sic)."

In the meantime, speaking exclusively with IANS, Akshay revealed his post-Diwali routine.

Sharing that he is a believer in balance and moderation, the 'Gurgaon' actor told IANS, “Post Diwali, how do I get back to my routine? You know, I’m not really an extremist. I don’t suddenly work out really hard and then eat a lot or indulge a whole lot. I’m very even-keeled with everything in my life — it’s a very balanced sort of thing.”

He added, "So, even if the actor indulges a little bit, he doesn’t beat himself up about it “because I regularly exercise, I regularly stay fit, and I regularly eat well,

“And every now and then, it’s actually good for the body to indulge a little bit, change the system, and not be so rigid with what you eat or how you exercise. It’s good to trick the body also. So, that is what I plan to do. Other than that, I think there’s nothing else there,” Akshay concluded.

