Akshay Oberoi to wrap up ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ final schedule post US work trip

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is currently in the US for work, is all set to return to India later this month and wrap up the remaining portions of his upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Akshay said, "I’ve been shooting for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari for a while now, and we’re almost at the finish line. There are just a few scenes left to complete once I’m back from the US. I’m looking forward to getting back on set and wrapping it up with the team."

The cast of the film, touted as a fun-filled family entertainer, has already completed the bulk of its shoot, with just a few key scenes left to be filmed.

A source close to the project shared, “Akshay has been juggling multiple exciting projects this year. He had to fly to the US for an international work commitment that had been in the pipeline for a while.”

The source added: “But he’s fully committed to Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and will resume shooting immediately upon his return. The remaining portions are expected to be wrapped up by the end of July.”

The makers of the upcoming romantic comedy on July 14 announced its new release date.

Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions shared a poster featuring Dhawan and revealed that the film is slated to hit theatres on 2nd October 2025.

The post read: “Sunny Sanskari ki shaayari - ‘Yeh aansoon hain mere, samundar ka jal nahin... Yeh aansoon hai mere, samundar ka jal nahin… Baarish ka kya bharosa, aaj hai...kal nahi!!!’#SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 2nd October 2025!.”

“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,” which has been postponed several times, was earlier scheduled to release on September 12.

Varun and Janhvi are once again reuniting for Shashank Khaitan’s next directorial venture, “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.” After sharing screen space in Bawaal, this will be their second film together.

The upcoming comedy marks Varun’s third partnership with director Shashank Khaitan, following their previous hits “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” and “Badrinath Ki Dulhania.” The movie also stars Akshay Oberoi, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul.

--IANS

dc/