Akshay Oberoi says working with Neeraj Pandey on his mastered genre was an ‘amazing experience.’

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi has spoken about working with Neeraj Pandey and acclaimed star Manoj Bajpayee in an upcoming project.

Sharing his experience, Akshay told IANS: “Working with Neeraj Pandey sir on a film belonging to a genre he absolutely masters was one of the best experiences I’ve had on a film set in a very long time.”

“His precision, his command over the narrative, and his understanding of this world are incredible; it’s almost like attending a masterclass every single day. I genuinely feel I’ve come out as a better actor.

The film, produced by celebrated filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and directed by acclaimed writer-turned-director Ritesh Shah, brings together a formidable creative team known for layered storytelling and powerful performances.

He added: “Ritesh Shah, who is directing the film, brings such clarity and depth to the material, and his understanding of characters and emotions adds so much weight to every scene.”

For Akshay, working alongside Manoj Bajpayee was an experience defined by inspiration, discipline, and creative growth.

“And to share screen space with someone like Manoj Bajpayee sir, who is such an institution in himself, was equally inspiring. The level of discipline and passion everyone brings to the table is infectious. I feel extremely grateful to be part of such a project, and I can’t wait for audiences to witness what we’ve created together.”

He is all set to be seen next in “Toxic” starring Yash. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages.

“Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups” is reportedly a gripping tale of crime and deception set in 1980s Goa, where a powerful drug cartel manipulates lives behind the state's picturesque beaches and vibrant culture.

The film features a formidable technical lineup, including National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, music by Ravi Basrur, editing by Ujwal Kulkarni, and production design by TP Abid.

The action sequences are mounted on a grand scale, choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry (John Wick), alongside National Award-winning action directors Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.

Produced by Venkat K. Under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

