Akshay Oberoi on Maniesh Paul: He has built everything from the ground up

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi, who stars in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, has talked about his bond with his co-actor Manish Paul. He said that he loves the fact that he has built everything from the ground up.

Speaking about his experience working with Manish Paul, Akshay told IANS: “Manish and I really bonded on the sets of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. What I love about him is his incredible energy and the fact that he has built everything from the ground up.”

Akshay feels that in many ways, their journeys mirror each other.

“He’s been entertaining audiences for over a decade through television and films, and I’ve been carving my path through independent cinema and OTT. We’ve both had to prove ourselves in our own ways, constantly pushing through challenges and moments of doubt to create our space in the industry,” he said.

The actor said that there’s a certain respect and understanding that comes from “knowing the hustle, the grind, and the resilience it takes to stay true to your craft.”

“Working with someone who shares that spirit felt natural and inspiring. We had great fun shooting together, but beyond that, there was a mutual sense of admiration for each other’s journeys. It reminded me that success isn’t always about overnight fame, it’s about persistence and belief in yourself, something Manish and I both deeply relate to,” said Akshay.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf.

The film follows the story of two former lovers in Delhi trying to rekindle old flames, leading to amusing mix-ups and deceptions. As chaos unfolds, a new unexpected romance blooms. The film also stars Prajakta Koli in a cameo appearance.

