Akshay Kumar turns cheerleader for his ‘brother’ Tiger Shroff

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar took to social media to give his ‘brother’ Tiger Shroff a sweet shout-out for his new music video "Bepanaah."

Taking to his Instagram stories, the ‘Airlift’ actor posted a video from Shroff’s latest song and showered heaps of praises on him. Calling the ‘Baaghi’ actor his brother, Kumar highlighted the two things he does best—action and dance. Alongside the clip, the ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ actor wrote, “When he is not killing it with action, he is setting the stage on fire with his moves. My brother, @tigershroff, doing what he does best. #Bepanaahh pyaar.”

Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar have worked together in the 2024 science fiction action film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Pooja Entertainment. A modern take on the 1998 classic of the same name, the film featured the duo as former soldiers who joined forces in a high-stakes mission to protect the nation from an impending threat.

Both the actors also appeared together in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama “Singham Again.” Notably, Akshay and Tiger share a strong bond of friendship and camaraderie off-screen. They are often seen exchanging warm notes and fun banter on social media. Their friendship is also reflected in the lighthearted prank videos and behind-the-scenes moments they frequently share online.

Last year, the 'Rustom' actor dropped a heartfelt note for Tiger Shroff where he praised the young star for his unwavering dedication to fitness. Akshay added that Tiger’s passion had inspired him to push his own limits as well.

The 55-year-old actor wrote, “Tere saath yeh shoot karke badiya feel aa rahi hai, Tiger. We are doing amazing stunts, we talk fitness, we work out, and then we play volleyball till we crash. I feel rejuvenated, I feel young from inside and this surge of fitness is making me realise that 55 is the age just on my birth certificate. (sic).”

