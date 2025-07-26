Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra & others salute the Indian brave-hearts during Kargil Diwas 2025

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) As the entire country celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025 on Saturday, several Bollywood stars also decided to use social media to pay tribute to the brave-hearts who protect our boundaries without worrying about their own safety.

Akshay Kumar said on social media, "Unn sabhi veero ko shraddhanjali, jinhone hame yeh azadi, yeh garv aur shanti di. Jai Hind (Tribute to all those heroes who gave us this freedom, this pride, and this peace. Jai Hind)."

Ajay Devgn penned on his X timeline, "Jaha maut bhi kaanp jaaye, waha hamare Hindustan ke jawan khade hote hai (Where even death trembles, there stand the brave soldiers of our Hindustan). Remembering our bravehearts today and every day."

'Shershaah' actor Sidharth Malhotra shared on the micro-blogging site, "To the countless brave hearts who stood tall so we could sleep safe & sound, your spirit lives on in every heartbeat of a proud and graceful nation. Saluting your sacrifice, today and always. #KargilVijayDiwas."

'Border' star Suniel Shetty's tweet read, "The war may be history, but their bravery is eternal. Saluting the courage that echoed through the mountains of Kargil. Forever indebted to the real heroes who gave us victory and kept the Tiranga soaring high with blood, grit and glory. Jai Hind."

Ayushmann Khurrana compiled a heartfelt poem to express his gratitude to the Indian army.

"Desh ka harr jawan bahut Khaas hai, Hai ladta jab tak shvaas hai, Parivaron ke sukhon ka karawaas hai, Sheheedon ki maaon ka anant upvaas hai, Unke baccho ko kehte suna hai - Papa abhi bhi humaare paas hain! Papa abhi bhi humaare paas hai!," the 'Dream Girl' actor shared.

"Salute to the heroes who protect us and the families who stand behind them. #KargilVijayDiwas," Ayushmann added.

Commemorating Kargil Diwas, Anupam Kher mentioned, "On #KargilDiwas #TeamTanviTheGreat SALUTE the #INDIANARMY. Jai Hind!"

The Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 every year to commemorate India's triumph over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War.

The Indian Armed Forces successfully ousted the Pakistani Army from their occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh.

