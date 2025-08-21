Akshay Kumar shares why it is important to finish dinner by 6.30 PM

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Bollywood star Akshay Kumar shared that finishing dinner by 6.30 PM is very important and also revealed that he fasts on Monday.

Akshay during a book launch talked about his healthy habit of finishing dinner early.

He said: “Why is it important to eat at 6.30 in the morning? It is very important for your body because when we go to sleep at night, our eyes are resting, our legs are resting, our hands are resting, every part of our body is resting.”

“But what is not resting is your stomach because we have eaten food late.”

“By the time you get up, it is time for him to relax. But when we get up, we eat our breakfast and again the poor stomach is working… I am explaining it in a very very simple way and you all know, you all know that the stomach, all the diseases come from there.”

He said that it is important to take care of the stomach.

“I think the diseases will not come near you. So this is what I always follow. So it is important to eat at 6.30 because you get your time to digest your food and by the time when you are about to sleep, by 9, 9.30, 10 o'clock, the stomach is completely ready to rest and that's it. So it is a very simple thing.”

The actor then went on to reveal that he fasts on a Monday.

“I fast on Mondays. Yes, full day fast. Sunday is the last meal and then after that Monday full day fast till Tuesday morning,” he said.

He will next be seen in “Welcome To The Jungle”. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

Presented by Base Industries Group, 'Welcome to the Jungle' is produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah and is scheduled for a grand theatrical release in the Christmas week, on December 20.

--IANS

dc/