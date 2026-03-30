Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has revisited his childhood time, mentioning how he had once seen late superstar Rajesh Khanna as a kid, stating that little did he know he would become the superstar’s son-in-law in the years to come.

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The recent episode of Wheel of Fortune witnessed a heartfelt moment filled with wisdom as Akshay, who is currently hosting the show, shared an inspiring perspective on life, destiny, and self-belief.

The Khiladi offered Bollywood, offered a powerful and personal insight, saying that he does not believe in the concept of being “out of someone’s league.”

He further fondly recalled his childhood, sharing, “Yeh baat mujhe aaj bhi yaad hai—jab main chhota tha, mere papa aur mummy mujhe kandhe par bitha kar Carter Road aur Bandstand ghoomane le jaate the. Main bilkul sach keh raha hoon. Aur uss waqt mere father-in-law ki gaadi aati thi, tab woh mere father-in-law nahi the, balki Rajesh Khanna ji the.”

He added, “Hum unhe door se hi dekha karte the. Kisi ne kabhi socha bhi nahi tha ki meri shaadi unki beti se hogi?” something he never imagined back then.

The superstar shared his story when contestant Stuti candidly spoke about feeling that certain people are “out of her league.”

In a lighthearted moment, she went onto reveal that Shah Rukh Khan had always been her crush and jokes that when he married Gauri Khan, it broke her heart. She added, “Phir baad mein theek hai, Shah Rukh Khan nahi toh Aryan Khan sahi hai. Baad mein wapas laga Aryan Khan bhi bahut hi out of league hai.”

Through his own anecdote, Akshay emphasized that nothing is truly out of reach.

He reassured Stuti that everything aligns in life as per destiny and that one should never limit themselves by believing something is beyond their league.

In his signature witty style, he also added that one never knows she could even end up marrying the son of Donald Trump, highlighting how unpredictable life can be.

For the uninitiated, Akshay Kumar is married to Twinkle Khanna who is the daughter of late superstar Rajesh Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia.

The couple who reportedly fell in love on the sets of there movie international Khiladi went on two tie the not in January 2001.

–IANS

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