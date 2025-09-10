Akshay Kumar reveals who he ‘loves more’

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who dedicated his 58th birthday to his fans, hilariously revealed he loves them more than his wife Twinkle Khanna.

Akshay on Wednesday morning shared a video from the Akshay Kumar fan fest held on his birthday on September 9.

In the clip, Akshay is seen saying: “Jai mahakal. Yeh dedh do ghante main aapka aur aap log mere. Aap logo ka pyaar chaiye aur ek sabse important cheez kabhi bhi vakth mile to 10 second ke liye mere liye prarthana kardiya karo. (Jai Mahakal. These one and a half hours are yours and mine together. I need your love, and one most important thing — whenever you get time, even for 10 seconds, please pray for me.)”

He then calls his wife Twinkle on stage.

Twinkle then asks Akshay: “Now that I have a chance, I am going to ask him, please tell me do you love me more or do you love your fans more?”

Distracting Twinkle, Akshay with a laugh says “Fans.”

Taking to the caption section, he wrote: “Dil se thank you to each and every one of you…jo aaye aur jo nahi aa paaye aur dur se apna pyaar bheja. Aap sabke bina yeh din itna khaas nahi hota. Yeh sirf mera birthday nahi tha, hum sabka celebration tha Aapke yeh pyaar ke liye dil se dhanyavaad. Big love always, my Akkians.”

Twinkle too shared a photograph on Instagram. In the image, the couple are posing playfully together inside a large “JOKER” photo frame.

She revealed that Akshay’s birthday celebrations started early in the morning and concluded with a karaoke session in the evening.

“Birthday celebrations that started at 7 a.m. and ended with cards and karaoke in the evening. The birthday boy is known for always winning, I wonder if it’s because he has a certain joker by his side, if not in his hand,” she wrote.

--IANS

dc/