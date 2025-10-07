Akshay Kumar proposes change in shoe designs for Maharashtra Police to CM Fadnavis at FICCI

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recommended a redesign of Maharashtra Police shoes during a meeting with CM Devendra Fadnavis at FICCI Frames.

He stressed that improved footwear could prevent injuries and enable officers to perform their duties more effectively. Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Akshay being an athlete, highlighted that running in such shoes can cause back problems or even slipped discs for police officers, especially during emergencies.

Akshay stated, “Sir, this isn’t related to the film industry, but I’ve noticed the shoes Mumbai Police wear. They have heels inside, and it’s not easy to run in them. As an athlete and sportsman, I understand that this can cause back problems or even slipped discs when police have to run. If their shoes could be redesigned, it would be highly beneficial for the Maharashtra Police, allowing them to run faster than any criminal.”

Notably, the 'Airlift' actor is the first celebrity to point out an issue with Maharashtra Police footwear.

At the event, Akshay also sought CM Devendra Fadnavis’s opinion on portraying a negative character in his upcoming movie, “Haiwaan.” The actor asked, “I am doing a film where I play a negative character. I was wondering whether I should do it or not. The film is called Haiwaan, but in the end, I lose. The ‘Haiwaan’ loses.”

To this, Fadnavis replied: “Yes, you should definitely do it. A versatile actor like you should explore all kinds of roles. Ultimately, what is an accomplishment? Even in films where the villain loses, the character often leaves a bigger impact than the hero. That is creativity. But do continue doing more films as a hero as well.”

The 25th edition of ‘FICCI Frames,’ India’s premier media and entertainment conclave, is set to take place on October 7–8, 2025, in Mumbai. Marking its Silver Jubilee, the event will bring together industry leaders and visionaries from India and around the world to celebrate 25 years of shaping the future of media, while sparking new ideas at the crossroads of creativity, technology, and business.

Over the course of two days, ‘FICCI Frames’ will host celebrities like Ekta Kapoor, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Hansal Mehta, Shoojit Sircar, and Kiran Rao, along with celebrated actors Neena Gupta, Pratik Gandhi, Huma Qureshi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Divya Dutta, and Rajpal Yadav, who will take part in interactive sessions and discussions.

