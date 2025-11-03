Akshay Kumar celebrates Indian squad’s historic win in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Finals

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) The celebrations are swelling up every minute after the Indian women's team created history with their stunning knock in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Finals.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture of the champions.

He wrote, “So proud of our unstoppable woman in blue”.

Bollywood is celebrating the stellar win with all its heart. Earlier in the day, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan expressed his delight at the immense pride this historic win has brought to the entire country.

Big B penned on his X, formerly Twitter handle, "T 5552 - Jeet Gaye !!! India Women Cricket .. WORLD CHAMPIONS !! So much pride you have brought for us all .. CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS !!!! (sic)".

Manoj Bajpayee shared, "World Champions! (Trophy emoji) History made and witnessed! Not just a match…this felt like a moment that will stay with us for a very long time. So proud of Team India Shefali and Richa were outstanding, and the whole team gave everything today. This historic day will inspire generations, and so many young girls will now believe it is possible”.

Hrithik Roshan also penned on the micro-blogging site, “Jeet gaye!! HISTORIC! Congratulations Team India on our first Women’s Cricket World Cup win. To the beginning of many more… All my love & respect”.

Team India defeated South Africa in an almost deja vu of what the Men’s cricket team did to them in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final.

South Africa won the toss, and skipper Laura Wolvaardt decided to bowl first. The Indian warrior queens drew out their swords with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma opening the innings. Both the players mounted an explosive opening of 104 runs. While Smriti scored 45 runs from 58 balls just falling short of half-century, Shafali Verma hit it out of the park with her knock of 87 runs from 78 balls which included 7 boundaries and 2 maximums.

India lost its first wicket when Smriti was caught by Sinalo Jafta as the former attempted a cut off her backfoot. Chloe Tryon’s delivery struck a thick edge, and landed in the gloves of Sinalo.

India sent Jemimah Rodrigues, the star of the semi-final, at one down. She scored 24 runs from 37 balls before she was caught by the Proteas’ skipper on a length delivery by Ayabonga Khaka.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, too departed after scoring 20 runs. It was Deepti Sharma, who played an impressive innings of 58 runs from 58 balls including a maximum.

The Indian squad hung up a score of 298 runs on the board, a hairline short of the 300 mark. In came the Proteas, and skipper Laura Wolvaardt immediately sent the Indian fans into a vortex of anxiety as she scored a brilliant 101 runs from 98 balls before she was sent to the pavilion by Deepti Sharma.

However, Laura proved to be the sole top-scorer for South Africa, and after a set innings, the Proteas choked again in the finals as team India won by 52 runs. While Deepti Sharma was good with the bat, she was even better with the ball as she pulled off a 5 wicket haul conceding 39 runs with an economy of 4.11.

She was feted with Player of the Tournament honour, and Shafali Verma was hailed as the Player of the Match.

Team India’s win in the finals has healed an entire generation, which has long endured and licked the wounds of ICC Men’s World Cup 2003 and ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, and has lived through the dreams of ICC Men’s World Cup 2011, and ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2007, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, and heard legendary stories of ICC Men’s World Cup 1983.

