Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi fight it out in Kabaddi ring before their final face-off in court

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Before locking horns in the courtroom in their forthcoming legal comedy "Jolly LLB 3", Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will be fighting it out in the Pro Kabaddi League’s fiery Rivalry Week.

Akshay took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a clip announcing that they will be a part of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The video opens with both Akshay and Arshad asking one another to leave.

Arshad said, "Why should I leave? There's only one decent lawyer here."

When Akshay asks who, Arshad replies with, "Of course, me."

To this, Akshay insults his namesake by saying, "Wearing a coat doesn't make one a lawyer.

Arshad hits back, "I may have lost my voice, but you have lost your mind."

Akshay warns him that he is a Kanpuria and he had better watch out.

Arshad says that this time their rivalry in court will cross all limits, and Akshay asks if he is talking about the Pro Kabaadi court?

Posting the clip on social media, he wrote: "#JollyLLB3 stars, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi engage in a heated war of words because... court mein aggression aur rivalry ka tadka lag gaya hai! Watch #ProKabaddi...Rivalry Week 15th to 20th SEP on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar!"

Pro Kabaddi League’s Rivalry Week will be taking place between September 15 and September 20, and will air exclusive on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

Opening up about reprising his role as Jolly Mishra in “Jolly LLB 3", Akshay shared a statement that read, “Coming back as Jolly Mishra has been a special journey for me. What makes this film truly exciting is that it’s not just about reviving a character, it’s about putting him in the courtroom against another Jolly, played brilliantly by Arshad. The energy, humour, and the conflict between us made every scene unpredictable."

Talking about playing Jolly Tyagi once again, Arshad added, "Jolly Tyagi was the character that started it all for me. Returning to him after so many years feels like meeting an old friend, except this time, that friend has to spar with Akshay’s Jolly Mishra! The banter, the arguments, the tug-of-war, it’s all laced with comedy but also layered with heart."

