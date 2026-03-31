Akshay Kumar admits to feeling inferior in front of highly educated people

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar shared that he often feels an inferiority complex when interacting with highly educated individuals.

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Akshay, while in conversation with an highly educated contestant Sonali on the show, praised her on her being well educated, and stated that he sometimes feels very small in front of those who have attained great education and hold multiple educational degrees.

He shared, “Koi bhi insaan, khaaskar mujh jaisa jo zyada padha likha nahi hai, main kabhi kabhi bahut chhota mehsoos karta hoon aap jaise logon ke saamne.”

He added, “Kabhi kabhi main sochta hoon mujhe padhna chahiye. Ab mehsoos hota hai ki kaash main padha hota. Lekin ab jab padhna chahta hoon tab bhi nahi padh sakta, kyunki mujhe padhna achha hi nahi lagta, bas itni si baat hai.”

He further shared about his wife Twinkle Khanna being a writer and said, “Meri patni lekhak hai, woh kitabe likhti hai. Ek nahi, do nahi, teen nahi, chaar likh chuki hai aur ab ek aur likh rahi hai.*

He revealed that he has not read a single book authored by Twinkle. “Aap vishwas nahi karenge, maine ek bhi kitab nahi padhi hai. Jab bhi main padhne baithta hoon, pata nahi kya hota hai, aankhon se aansu nikalne lagte hain.”

The revelation came by when Akshay Kumar introduced contestant Sonali by mentioning that she holds multiple academic degrees.

He asked her, “Aap degree lete ja rahe ho, jana kahan hain?”

To which Sonali replied, “Sir, dekhiye in degrees ki wajah se hi mujhe yahan khade hone ka mauka mil raha hai aur aapse doosri baar milne ka bhi mauka mila hai.”

Impressed by her achievements, He then asked Sonali, “Teacher ji, aisa kyun lagta hai jab main padhne baithta hoon toh aankhon se paani nikalta hain?”

The superstar further getting realistic about academics mentioned that education is very important in life and that he always encourages his children to study as much as possible.

He also mentioned that Twinkle recently completed her Master’s degree and is now planning to pursue a PhD.

He concluded with an important message, saying, “Main bas yeh kehna chahta hoon ki padho, padhna bahut zaruri hai. Mujh jaise ko follow mat karo, Sonali jaise logon ko follow karo.”

–IANS

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