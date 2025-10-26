Akhil Sachdeva talks about facing reality checks in Film Industry, reveals losing big projects without prior notice

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Singer Akhil Sachdeva made a startling revelation about the challenges he has faced in the film industry.

Opening up about the harsh realities of Bollywood, he shared how he lost several major projects at the last minute without being informed. In his latest post on Instagram, Akhil shed light on the unpredictable nature of showbiz.

Sharing his photos, Sachdeva wrote, “Happy Birthday Nashaboy Last whole year has been an year of adversities and it made me realise that no matter how hard and to what extent you try when times are not your way it won’t happen ..Faced lot of reality checks from people and from the industry, lost lot of big and important projects and songs at the last minute without being informed or cared about but I still don’t blame anyone as that’s how they are and that’s how it functions for the world I believe or probably it’s just the timing that matters.”

“But also at the same time I never stopped believing in myself and my mother’s blessings on me all the time that I so yearn to feel , mere Hanuman maharaj ki blessings toh hamesha mere sath hi hain Just wana tell the universe that no matter how hard things become and situation arises , I will fight like always and I will fight alone and live the way I live every second for music and that dream (dream of reaching and achieving what’s meant for me and trust me only magic is what’s written for me ) and the kindness and love and protection for my wife my father and doing everything possible till my last breath for my family,” Akhil added.

The ‘Humsafar’ hit-maker went on to add, “To the BESTEST times ahead and the most special ones , to the biggest 2026 and onwards for me i just wana say HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME and I will still win this world with love and dignity and even bigger passion and roar Jai Hanuman Maharaj ji ki Jai Shree Ram Jai Mata di Jai Sweety Mummy ki ( I miss you Maa and I love you till eternity ) Aapka apna Nashaboy.”

Akhil Sachdeva is known for his hit Bollywood songs such as “Tera Ban Jaunga,” and “Humsafar,” along with popular singles including “Gal Sun,” “O Saajna,” and “Channa Ve.” He also gained recognition for the track “Tere Naal” from the web series “Broken but Beautiful.”

