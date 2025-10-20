Akash Jagga shares his fond childhood memories from Diwali

Mumbai Oct 20 (IANS) Television actor Akash Jagga, who is seen as Kundan in the show "Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani" relived some of his fond childhood memories from Diwali.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Akash revealed that as a kid, he loved helping get the house ready for the festival, like decorating it with diyas and rongoli.

"As a kid, I used to get excited about decorating the house with diyas and helping out with rangoli even if I messed it up half the time", he recalled.

He further shared that he enjoyed busting crackers and relishing homemade sweets.

"Bursting crackers with friends till late at night and eating homemade sweets afterward was the highlight. Those simpler times still hit different.", Akash added.

When asked what the best part of Diwali is for him, Akash stated that he likes people coming together, enjoying laughter and sweets with each other.

"The best part of Diwali for me is the vibe, that mix of lights, laughter, and people coming together. There’s something about those few days when everyone’s in a good mood, homes smell of sweets, and you can actually feel the warmth in the air," he said.

Sharing what the festival of Diwali signifies for him, the actor said that it represents a new beginning and gratitude.

"For me, Diwali is more about new beginnings and gratitude. It’s that time of the year when you pause, reflect, and feel thankful for the people and moments that make life brighter, kind of like lighting diyas inside yourself too," the 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actor shared.

Disclosing his favourite Diwali meal, Akash stated that his most beloved remains Puri, aloo ki sabzi, and paneer.

He revealed, "Honestly, nothing beats homemade food during Diwali. Puri, aloo sabzi, some paneer, and of course, gulab jamun to end it on a sweet note. Simple, but unbeatable."

