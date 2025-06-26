Akanksha Puri’s ‘So Long Valley’ teaser promises a gripping crime drama set against Manali’s haunting beauty

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) The teaser poster of Akanksha Puri’s upcoming crime thriller “So Long Valley” has been officially released on social media.

It offered a gripping first look into the film’s intense narrative. Set against the breathtaking yet dangerous backdrop of Manali, the story promises a compelling blend of mystery, suspense, and raw emotion. With its striking visuals and atmospheric setting, the poster sets the tone for what appears to be a thrilling cinematic ride. The upcoming crime thriller also stars Ashram fame Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar and Man Singh.

Speaking about her role, Tridha shared, “Playing Inspector Suman Negi has been a breakthrough experience for me. The role is layered and intense—it pushed me to tap into a very raw and real space emotionally.”

Man Singh, who takes on the dual role of lead actor and director, shared, “So Long Valley is more than just a thriller. Being both behind and in front of the camera was challenging, but the gripping storyline demanded that level of involvement. It’s a story that stays with you.”

“So Long Valley,” touted as a monsoon treat for thriller lovers, is produced by Sourya Studios and distributed by August Entertainment. Set against the stunning yet treacherous landscape of Manali, the film weaves together natural beauty and looming danger. Filmed entirely in the striking locales of Manali and Pratapgarh, the movie has been granted a UA certificate and showcases a strong ensemble cast featuring Vikram Kochhar, Alisha Parveen, and Pankaj Choudhary.

The upcoming thriller centers on a woman who approaches the Manali police in search of her missing sister. As the investigation unfolds between Shimla and Manali, suspicion falls on a local taxi driver. What begins as a routine missing person case soon unravels into a web of unexpected revelations about the victim’s own involvement and the shadowy figures pulling the strings behind the scenes.

The film is set for a nationwide theatrical release on 25th July 2025.

