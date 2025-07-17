Akanksha Puri talks about her physically demanding character in OTT series ‘Rose Garden’

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actress Akanksha Puri, who essays the character of Geet, a full-fledged Punjabi character in the OTT series 'Rose Garden', has taken a bold and refreshing departure from her previous on-screen appearances.

She takes on physically demanding tasks such as driving a tractor and truck, and working on a rose farm for her part in the series. 'Rose Garden', an emotionally charged drama rooted in love, secrecy, betrayal, and a dangerous game passed through generations.

Talking about the transformation the role demanded, Akanksha shared, "Geet is bold, wonderfully rebellious, and carries a bit of a macho vibe, which I absolutely loved. I've always been good at stunts, whether it's driving a car, a bus, a Volvo, or even a tempo. So when I read the script, I instantly connected with her character. Performing the scenes came naturally, and I thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it”.

The series is set in a picturesque Punjabi village, where a mother’s unconventional teachings shape the lives of her two daughters.

The series blends suspense, emotional depth, and striking visuals. It stars Maninee De, Niyatii Fatnani, and Neel Samarthh.

She further mentioned, “Shooting in the rose gardens of Punjab was something else. It felt surreal, almost like stepping into a dream. The colours, the fragrance, and the quiet beauty of it all stayed with me long after we wrapped the shoot. I even brought a little bit of that magic home, trying to grow some of those roses in my own garden”.

Sharing insights about her character, the actress said, “Geet may be the youngest, but she’s fierce — a storm you don’t see coming. This role means a lot to me, and I’m truly excited (and a little nervous) to see how people connect with her”.

‘Rose Garden’ streams on Hungama OTT.

--IANS

aa/