Ajith Kumar to participate in CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa 2025 Driver Parade

Chennai, June 25 (IANS) Actor Ajith Kumar, who is back at the Spa Francorchamps circuit in Belgium training hard for the third round of the GT4 European series, will participate in the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa 2025 Driver Parade that is to happen on Wednesday.

Ajith Kumar's racing team made the announcement on its X timeline.

It wrote, "Ajith Kumar joins the Spa Parade! Catch Ajith Kumar driving through the heart of Spa city alongside the entire GT4 European Series grid! CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa 2025 – Driver Parade. 25th June 2025. 18:00 HRS (Local Time). Part of the legendary @gt4europeanseries at the @crowdstrike24hspa. Be there to witness the full lineup of international racing stars as they roll into town! Organised by: @sro_motorsportsgroup."

Ajith's racing team, Ajith Kumar official, posted videos of the actor in Belgium, checking his vehicle and the circuit as he began preparations for another gruelling race.

The team wrote, "Behind the visor. Beneath the surface. Gearing up for GT4 weekend."

It also said, "AK at Spa Francorchamps circuit, Belgium preparing for the 3rd round of GT4 European series coming weekend."

It may be recalled that Ajith, who is known to be a huge fan of Ayrton Senna, had only recently got himself a brand new McLauren Senna car.

The actor, who had been training hard at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France earlier this year, had clocked his personal best lap timing of 2:08.571 while testing in the Porsche GT3 R.

The actor, who has actively been pursuing his passion of motorsport racing, has done the country proud at least thrice on the race tracks in 2025.

For the unaware, Ajith is not only racing but is also the owner of the team Ajith Kumar Racing. Ajith's other teammates who participate with him in races are Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod. Ajith’s team has roped in Bas Koeten Racing as its technical and logistical partner.

The actor's team began the year on a winning note, emerging third in the 991 category of the 24H Dubai 2025. The actor and his racing team then emerged third in the intensely contested 12H Mugello car racing event in Italy. He and his team followed it up with a third podium finish at the Creventic Endurance Race held at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup category, where they secured second place.

--IANS

mkr/