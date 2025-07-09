Ajith Kumar embarks on his motorcycle tour of Romania, Bulgaria

Chennai, July 9 (IANS) Actor Ajith Kumar, who is known to make time for his favourite hobbies of driving cars on race tracks and riding bikes through new lands despite his hectic schedule, has now embarked on an epic Romania and Bulgaria tour on his motorcycle.

The actor's publicist recently shared a video clip on social media, showing the actor joining a group of bike riders who have now set out on a tour of the nations of Romania and Bulgaria.

Sharing the clip, Ajith's publicist Suresh Chandra wrote, "Boundaries are just lines on a map — passion takes us beyond. Day 1 of our epic Romania & Bulgaria Tour, where breathtaking roads meet fearless riders. Proud to have our Founder & CEO, Ajith Kumar, leading the charge and showing the world how far dreams — and motorcycles — can take us. Ride with purpose. Ride with Venus Motorcycle Tours."

The motorcycle tour organising company Venus is owned by actor Ajith Kumar. It may be recalled that the actor, who undertook a world motorcycling tour, had while launching his motorcyle touring company AK Moto Ride said, "I have long loved and lived by this quote: 'Life is a beautiful ride. Embrace the twists, turns, and open roads ahead.' "I am now pleased to share that I will be channeling my passion for motorcycles and the outdoors into a professional endeavour, through a motorcycle touring company, AK Moto Ride."

Stating that AK Moto Ride will offer avid riders and adventure enthusiasts tours that explored not only the scenic landscapes of India, but also exotic international roads, Ajith had also claimed that the firm would have an unwavering commitment to safety and comfort.

The company, the actor said, would provide a fleet of meticulously maintained adventure touring superbikes, ensuring reliability and performance throughout the tours.

" Professional guides well-versed in the intricacies of motorcycle tours and with extensive knowledge of local customs and traditions will offer riders a seamless and immersive experience from start to finish," he had said.

