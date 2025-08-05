Ajay Devgn wishes his ‘favourite’ Kajol on birthday

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Bollywood star Ajay Devgn wished his wife Kajol, whom he tagged as his “favourite”, as she turned 51 on Tuesday.

Ajay took to Instagram, where he shared a monochromatic picture of Kajol from her younger days and captioned it: “Could say a lot but you would still roll your eyes. So....happy birthday favourite @kajol”

Ajay and Kajol’s daughter Nysa too wished her mother. She shared a picture with Kajol in her stories section and wrote: “My mama bday.”

To which, Kajol replied: “Love u baby girl.”

Kajol started dating Ajay while filming “Gundaraj” in 1994. The couple married in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. She gave birth to her daughter in 2003. Seven years later, in 2010, she gave birth to a son, Yug.

Kajol’s latest release is "Sarzameen", helmed by Kayoze Irani. The film also stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is about an Indian Army officer, Colonel Vijay Menon, who faces a brutal dilemma. Posted in Jammu and Kashmir, he discovers his missing son may have ties to a terrorist group.

She was also seen in the mythological horror “Maa”, a spinoff to the 2024 film Shaitaan.

The synopsis of the film read: “after her husband dies due to a supernatural cause, a mother and her daughter visit his hometown, only to discover a demonic curse that puts their lives at risk.”

Kajol next has “Maharagni: Queen of Queens” an action thriller film directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati in his directorial debut.

It stars Kajol in the title role, alongside Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak, and Chhaya Kadam. It is the story of a mother and daughter.

The film marks the reunion of Kajol and Prabhu Deva after nearly three decades, having last appeared together in Minsara Kanavu in 1997. It also marks Prabhu Deva's return to acting after focusing on directorial ventures.

