Ajay Devgn, son Yug launch Hindi trailer of ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ starring legendary Jackie Chan

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn launched the Hindi trailer of ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ along with his son Yug in Mumbai on Wednesday. The father-son duo are coming together for the first time ever to collaborate for an international film.

While Ajay Devgn has lent his voice to the character of Mr. Han (played by Jackie Chan), Yug has made his debut as the voice of Li Fong (played by Ben Wang). Their real-life bond adds emotional resonance to the film’s central theme, the relationship between a mentor and his protégé. Yug’s passion for the franchise, natural charisma, and voice impact make him a fitting choice to carry forward the Karate Kid legacy for a new generation of Indian audiences.

This also marks Ajay’s first-ever voiceover for an international film in his illustrious career, while Yug brings a fresh and youthful spirit to a globally beloved franchise.

The film is set in New York City, and follows kung fu prodigy Li Fong as he adjusts to life in a new school, forges unexpected bonds, and is drawn into an intense showdown with a local karate champion.

Under the guidance of his teacher Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and the legendary Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery, courage, and growth.

The casting of Ajay and Yug not only celebrates family and legacy but also symbolizes a generational crossover, bridging the iconic legacy of The Karate Kid with fresh new voices.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India is set to release ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ in Indian theatres on May 30, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

