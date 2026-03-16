Ajay Devgn says 'You can’t gatekeep anything from Amay Patnaik' as Raid turns 8

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Ajay Devgn gave a powerful performance as Amay Patnaik, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax in the 2018 crime thriller "Raid".

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As the movie completed 8 years of release on Monday, Ajay took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a powerful scene from the drama where he makes a grand entry at the politician's house, he has come to raid.

Along with the scene, Ajay wrote the caption, "You can’t gatekeep anything from Amay Patnaik! #8YearsOfRaid (sic)."

The story of "Raid" is believed to be based on the real-life income-tax raid conducted on Sardar Inder Singh back in the 1980s. It turned out to be the longest raid in Indian history.

The movie has been produced by Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Bhushan Kumar, Gaurav Nanda, and Krishan Kumar Dua under the banner of Panorama Studios and T-Series.

Along with Ajay, the film further stars Ileana D'Cruz, Saurabh Shukla, and Saanand Verma in key roles, among others.

Talking about the technical crew, the cinematography for the drama has been performed by Alphonse Roy, with Bodhaditya Banerjee as the head of the editing department.

Amit Trivedi is on board the team as the music director.

Released on 16 March 2018, "Raid" turned out to be a success at the Box office.

Recently, the project also got a sequel, "Raid 2", with Ajay reprising his role as Amay Patnaik and Riteish Deshmukh playing the primary antagonist.

Just like "Raid", Ajay has been a part of several popular franchises. His exciting lineup also includes the new installments of these popular film franchises, such as "Drishyam 3" and "Dhaamal 4".

Most recently, Ajay has started work on "Golmaal 5", reuniting with the cast, including Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Sharman Joshi. However, this time, joining the crazy family is Akshay Kumar, who is most likely going to play the antagonist.

--IANS

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