Ajay Devgn says 'his birthday feels different this year' as he remembers Dharmendra on his special day

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Ajay Devgn shared that 'his birthday feels different this year' as he remembered legendary actor Dharmendra on his special day.

Ajay took to social media and posted a throwback photo with the late star.

Paying a heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra, he wrote, "His birthday feels different this year... but the love and laughter Dharam paaji brought into our lives will stay forever. (sic)"

Ajay's better half, and actress, Kajol, also treated the netizens with an old photo of hugging Dharmendra on social media, and wrote, "Remembering Dharmendra ji today…You will live in our hearts forever (sic)," followed by a red heart emoji.

Kajol got the opportunity to share screen with Dharam Ji in the 1998 release, "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya".

Made under the direction of Sohail Khan, the project also starred Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan in key roles.

Salman, who is believed to have been very close to Dharmendra and also visited him in the hospital, got emotional as he talked about the legendary actor during the grand finale of the reality show "Bigg Boss 19" on Sunday.

A teary-eyed Salman said, “Dharmendra passed away on the 24th of November, on my father Salim Khan’s 90th birthday.”

“He was the He-Man of Bollywood, with an innocent face and the body of a He-Man, with a 60+ years of legacy,” he added. Salman further broke down more when he mentioned that Dharmendra's birthday falls on the 8th of December, coincidentally on the same day as Salman Khan's mother's. The actor also spoke about Dharmendra's funeral being handled with extreme dignity. “I have seen two funerals being conducted with full dignity to date; one was of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s mother, and the second was Dharamji’s. Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and the entire family of Dharmendra ji conducted the prayer meetings also with so much dignity, love, and grace. It was such a beautiful moment to see so many people celebrate his life with so much love,”he added.

--IANS

pm/