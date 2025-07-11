Ajay Devgn roars like ‘Singham’ over Hindi-Marathi Language controversy

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Actor Ajay Devgn slipped into ‘Singham’ mode as he calmly responded to the ongoing Hindi-Marathi language debate.

Addressing the media at the trailer launch event of “Son of Sardaar 2,” the actor was asked about the ongoing language debate. In his trademark 'Singham' style, Ajay didn’t say much—he simply responded with his iconic dialogue, “Aata Majhi Satakli.”

The controversy began in April when the Maharashtra government mandated that state-run primary schools include Hindi as a third language, alongside English and Marathi. The decision was said to align with the national three-language policy, which requires students to learn three languages during their schooling.

Many celebrities have shown support for linguistic diversity. Singer Udit Narayan recently weighed in on the Hindi-Marathi language debate, highlighting the importance of honoring local language and culture. He also stressed that every language spoken in India deserves equal respect and appreciation. Udit told IANS, “We live in Maharashtra, and it is my 'Karma bhoomi' (workplace). So, the language here is also important. Along with that, all the languages in our country are equally important.”

Echoing similar sentiments, veteran singer Anoop Jalota shared, “See, every language is very important in our country. And we like Marathi very much. I also sing in Marathi. Hindi is the mother tongue of our country. So, we have to speak it everywhere. But if we know other languages, it is good for everyone. Learn other languages and speak them. And speak your mother tongue Hindi.”

‘CID’ fame actor Hrishikesh Pandey noted that while showing respect for one’s local language is commendable, learning a new language isn't always easy for everyone. In an interview with IANS, Pandey expressed, “Marathi is Maharashtra’s pride, just like Gujarati in Gujarat or Bengali in Bengal. It’s good to respect local languages. But this is India. People come from all states for work. Not everyone can learn a new language instantly.”

Recently, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray voiced their opposition to the inclusion of Hindi as a third language in Marathi-medium and other government-run schools.

