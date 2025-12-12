Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth wishes a Happy Birthday to her 'life & father' Rajinikanth

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth wished a Happy Birthday to her superstar father Rajinikanth.

Sharing a glimpse of Thalaiva's birthday celebration on social media, Aishwaryaa dropped a photo feeding birthday cake to her doting father.

Her birthday wish for her dad went like this, "My life.. My father..Happy Birthday Thalaiva...(sic)".

For the unaware, Aishwaryaa even helmed Rajinikanth in her first directorial venture, "Lal Salaam", in which the superstar performed an extended cameo.

Produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner, the project stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth as the primary cast, along with Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, K. S. Ravikumar, and Thambi Ramaiah in supporting roles, along with others.

Aishwaryaa's former husband and actor, Dhanush, also compiled an adorable birthday wish for Rajinikanth.

The 'Tere Ishq Mein' actor shared on his X (Formerly known as Twitter) handle, "Happy birthday thalaiva (sic)," accompanied by folded hands, star-struck, smiling face with sunglasses, and red heart emojis.

After staying married for almost two decades, Aishwaryaa and Dhanush announced their separation on social media through a joint post that read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love. (sic)"

Dhanush and Aishwarya are blessed with two sons - Yatra and Linga.

In addition to this, many bigwigs from the film fraternity also shared lovely wishes for Thalaiva on his 75th birthday.

Acclaimed actor Kamal Haasan took to social media and posted a still with the superstar as the two twinned in black.

"75 years of a remarkable life. 50 years of legendary cinema. Happy birthday, my friend @rajinikanth (sic)," Haasan's birthday wish read.

--IANS

pm/