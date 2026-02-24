Aishwarya Sakhuja on meeting herself without ‘filters or performance’

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja shared a profound reflection on self-growth, saying she is learning to meet herself without “filters or performance.”

Read More

Taking to Instagram, the actress opened up about healing, restraint and quiet strength. She also spoke about the intimacy of embracing one’s truth without rushing the process or shrinking her thoughts, adding that sometimes, simply being honest with oneself is enough.

“Becoming someone who doesn’t rush her healing. Becoming someone who doesn’t shrink her thoughts. Becoming someone who knows that strength doesn’t always look like fire, sometimes it looks like restraint,” she wrote as the caption.

The 41-year-old actress spoke about the intimacy of meeting oneself without any filters or performance.

“There’s a certain intimacy in meeting yourself like this. No filters. No performance. Just truth, staring back. And maybe thats enough,” she added.

Aishwarya was a Miss India finalist in 2006. From 2010 to 2012, she starred in the TV show Saas Bina Sasural. She was also seen in other fictional shows, including Main Naa Bhoolungi, Trideviyaan, Rishta.com.

The actress is primarily known for her role as Ahaana Khurana in Yeh Hai Chahatein and as Air hostess Shilpa Shrivastava in Zyada Mat Udd. She was also a contestant on reality shows Nach Baliye 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

On the film front, she was last seen in Ujda Chaman in 2019 by Abhishek Pathak. The film stars Sunny Singh, Maanvi Gagroo, Saurabh Shukla, Karishma Sharma and Aishwarya Sakhuja. It is an official remake of the 2017 Kannada dramedy film Ondu Motteya Kathe. The film is about a balding 30-year-old bachelor who is in search of a wife and is given a deadline to find one or remain celibate forever.

On the personal front, Aishwarya married her longtime beau in December 2014.

--IANS

dc/