Aishwarya Rai dances on Salman Khan's song with hubby Abhishek Bachchan at a wedding function

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen dancing to her ex Salman Khan's song with hubby Abhishek Bachchan during a wedding function in Mumbai.

In the video, which is going viral on social media Aishwarya and Abhishek are tapping a foot together on the titled track from Salman's 2007 outing "Salaam-e-Ishq" which featured an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Juhi Chawla, Akshaye Khanna, John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Ayesha Takia, Shannon Esra, Sohail Khan, and Isha Koppikar.

While Aishwarya opted for a blue shimmery salwar kameez as her outfit of the day, Abhishek twinned with her in a kurta pajama set.

The couple was joined by other guests and family members on the stage, including Nita Ambani.

Aishwarya and Salman were once one of the most beloved couples of the B-town; however, eventually the two decided to part ways for reasons best known to them.

Later, Aishwarya found love yet again in her 'Guru' co-star Abhishek.

Abhishek and Aishwarya finally got engaged on 14 January 2007, and the couple tied the knot on 20 April 2007 as per traditional Hindu rites.

Entering the next chapter of their lives, Aishwarya and Abhishek welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 16 November 2011. They decided to name their little bundle of joy Aaradhya Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya and Abhishek recently made headlines as they appeared together at Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar's wedding on March 5.

While Aishwarya dazzled in a blue and silver anarkali suit, Abhishek accompanied his better half in a regal black sherwani. The two were seen smiling and posing for the shutterbugs together before they entered the venue.

In a rare occurrence, Abhishek and Aishwarya attended the event with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. It was after a very long time that the entire Bachchan family was seen together making a public appearance.

