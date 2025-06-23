AICWA expresses shock over inclusion of Pakistani actress in Diljit Dosanjh-starrer 'Sardaar Ji 3'

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Global superstar Diljit Dosanjh's film 'Sardaar Ji 3' is under fire over the casting of Pakistani artistes. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has condemned the inclusion of Hania Aamir in the film.

Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, the president of the All Indian Cine Workers Association has issued a statement calling for nationwide boycott of the film, and has also urged artists across the film industries of Indian to not engage with Diljit in any capacity for any project including live events.

He said, "Despite knowing the recent brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, in which 26 innocent Indian lives were lost at the hands of Pakistani-sponsored terrorists, Diljit Dosanjh has shockingly chosen to cast a Pakistani artist. This decision comes at a time when the entire nation, 140 crore Indians, the government, the opposition, and citizens across all walks of life, are united against Pakistan and standing in solidarity with the families of the martyred".

Following the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, AICWA had officially boycotted all Pakistani artists from working in India. They had warned the Indian film and music industry that any violation of this patriotic stand would face strict consequences.

He further mentioned that Diljit has disrespected the sentiments of the nation through his actions, and that he has insulted the sacrifice of the brave soldiers and civilians.

"His preference for Pakistani talent over Indian artists raises serious questions about his loyalty and priorities", he added.

The film is produced and headlined by Diljit, who has co-produced the film along with other producers.

AICWA has announced a complete boycott of Diljit from the Indian film industry, and has urged all Indian producers, production houses, music companies, event organisers, and film workers to stand united and not associate with Diljit Dosanjh in any professional capacity. AICWA has said that it will approach various industry unions, workers’ bodies, and stakeholders to uphold this patriotic call. They have stated that if the film industry and the people of India do not take a stand now, it will send the wrong message globally.

--IANS

aa/