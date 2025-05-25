Ahmed Khan remembers the early days of his career on the 38th anniversary of ‘Mr. India'

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Filmmaker Ahmed Khan, who began his journey in the industry as a child actor in the iconic film ‘Mr. India,’ took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as the film marked its 38th anniversary.

Before rising to fame as a choreographer and director, Khan shared the screen in this cult classic, which played a significant role in shaping his early career. Reflecting on the film’s 38th anniversary, Ahmed shared memories from the early days of his career and talked about the changes he has seen in the filmmaking process.

Khan shared, “Thirty-eight years since Mr. India was released makes me feel nostalgic every time I think of it; It actually makes me feel like it was just yesterday. It was my debut and my first interaction with this beautiful industry. I remember those shooting days, they were truly authentic. As I’ve always said, I’m the only person who’s been through that journey and seen the changes. In those days, we loved it because the whole unit used to be together on set; there were no vanity vans or agencies and all that. Everyone would sit under one umbrella and feel like one unit. That’s why it’s always called a film unit, and we really behaved like one.”

The ace choreographer added, “Mr. India is the only film that has always been fresh in the audience's minds for so many years, and they still feel those kids are the same kids. We haven't grown, and they recognise me today, too. I feel very obliged that I got a chance to work with the great Sridevi, Amrish Puri, and Satish Kaushik, and I still feel privileged that I was a child actor in that film. My journey has been over 38 years. It feels great.”

“Mr. India” directed by Shekhar Kapur, completed its glorious 38 years of its release on May 25. Produced jointly by Boney Kapoor, the film starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri. The 1987 released superhero film follows the journey of Arun Verma (played by Anil Kapoor), a kind-hearted violinist known for his selfless nature. Struggling financially, he begins renting out rooms in his home to make ends meet. His life takes a dramatic turn when he comes into possession of a device that renders him invisible. During this time, he crosses paths with journalist Seema Sahni (portrayed by Sridevi), and romance blossoms. However, their world is threatened by the evil Mogambo (Amrish Puri), a villain with grand ambitions to take over the country.

“Mr. India” hit theatres on May 25, 1987, and quickly proved to be a box office triumph. The film went on to become the second biggest hit of the year, trailing just behind “Hukumat” in overall earnings.

--IANS

ps/