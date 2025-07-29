Ahmed Khan recalls working with Aamir Khan: 'He wanted to perfect every dance step'

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Choreographer turned director, Ahmed Khan, has made all three Khans of Bollywood - Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan dance to his tunes.

"Working with all the Khans was an experience of a lifetime. It felt like growing up with them while working alongside them professionally", he shared.

Ahmed has choreographed Mr Perfectionist in movies such as "Rangeela" and "Ghajini", among others. Reflecting on working with Aamir, the choreographer revealed that he wants to perfect his every dance step, regardless of its complication level.

Reminiscing about his shooting days with Aamir, Ahmed recalled, "I worked with Aamir in Rangeela, which was his first time attempting dance moves. Later, when we worked together on Ghajini for the song "Behka Mein Behka", what stood out was his dedication; he always wanted to perfect every dance step, regardless of how complicated it was.”

Previously, Ahmed shared a heartwarming anecdote from the shoot of the song "Chaand Taare" in the 1997 film "Yes Boss" with Shah Rukh Khan.

He revealed, ”Once we were shooting in Bandstand and we were shooting outside Mannat but it was not Mannat then and I still remember I made Shah Rukh jump on a Parsi’s vehicle and something went wrong and and the guard said us to move ahead and I remember Shah Rukh telling me shot lena hain Khareed lu kya and I said him Yes buy it and then we will shoot nicely here. So it made me realize that whenever you say something, you should say the best thing and it always happens and today also if you see the song Mannat is there.”

Up next, Ahmed is directing the fifth instalment in the much-awaited 'Welcome' franchise- "Welcome to the Jungle", starring Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, and Raveena Tandon, among others.

