Ahmed Khan opens up about the joy of sharing his birthday with son Azaan

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Filmmaker and choreographer Ahmed Khan opened up about the joy of sharing his birthday with his son, Azaan Khan.

Reflecting on their strong bond, Ahmed revealed how celebrating this milestone with his son has added an extra layer of happiness to his life. Both father and son celebrate their special day on June 3rd, making it a joyous double celebration for the Khan family each year. This year’s birthday is particularly memorable as Azaan prepares to step into the film industry with his much-anticipated debut.

Speaking about the same, Ahmed Khan shared, “This date is extremely special, not just because it is my birthday, but because I share it with my son. It has always been a double celebration for us. I still remember the moment I held him for the first time. I had tears of joy.”

A source close to the development revealed that as Azaan prepares to make his debut in the entertainment world, the Khan family has plenty to celebrate. Although the details of Azaan’s first project remain a secret, excitement and curiosity are building, especially with his renowned father by his side. This year, the pair plans to mark their shared birthday with a quiet, intimate gathering among close family, balancing the celebrations with their hectic schedules.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Khan is gearing up for the final shooting phase of his highly anticipated film, “Welcome to the Jungle.” Directed by Khan, the film showcases a whole village led by Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and others. “Welcome to the Jungle” is presented by Base Industries Group and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah.

Not many know that Ahmed Khan began his journey in the entertainment industry as a child actor in Anil Kapoor and Sridevi’s iconic film “Mr. India” before transitioning into choreography and direction.

--IANS

ps/