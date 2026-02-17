Ahead of wedding, Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur to wrap up all work commitments

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Actress Kritika Kamra and her beau Gaurav Kapur are wrapping up their professional commitments to immerse themselves in their wedding celebrations in March fully.

A source close to the couple shares, “Both Kritika and Gaurav are extremely dedicated to their work, so it was important for them to responsibly close all prior commitments before shifting their focus entirely to their wedding. They don’t want to rush through this special time.”

Kritika, who recently began shooting for an independent genre film, has been committed to completing her schedule seamlessly. The project, filmed on a start-to-finish schedule, is expected to wrap by the first week of March.

The actress has been balancing long shoot hours while simultaneously coordinating personal work.

Gaurav, on the other hand, has been juggling a packed schedule with his hosting commitments for the ongoing World Cup. Post the March celebrations, Gaurav is expected to resume work commitments.

“The idea is to be fully present, not thinking about shoots, scripts, or schedules. Once March begins, they plan to switch into complete bride-and-groom mode and enjoy every moment with family and close friends,” the source added.

The couple is expected to host a modern and minimalistic wedding celebration, reflecting their grounded personalities and shared aesthetics. Opting for intimacy over extravagance, Kritika and Gaurav are said to be personally involved in planning the details, ensuring the celebration feels authentic and meaningful.

A source close to the development of the wedding had told IANS: “It’s going to be a two and half day affair. Kritika family is flying down from Delhi.”

As per the source, the wedding will be intimate but will conclude with a grand reception on the third day.

“There will be a close intimate feel to the first two days and grand reception on the third day. It will happen across venues in Bandra and Lower Parel,” the source told IANS.

It was in December that Kritika made her relationship with Gaurav Kapur, Instagram official.

Kritika kept the caption understated yet playful, as she wrote: “breakfast with…”

Kritika earlier dated her Kitani Mohabbat Hai co-star Karan Kundra. She made her acting debut in 2007, with Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar. In 2009, she played a singer, Arohi in Kitani Mohabbat Hai opposite Karan. She was then seen in Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge,

In 2015, Kritika played a reporter, Ananya Kashyap opposite Rajeev Khandelwal, in Reporters. She was then seen as Princess Chandrakanta in Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta.

Kritika made her film debut in 2018, with Mitron. In 2021, she played a college student Sana in the web series Tandav. In 2022, she first played a princess Kamini in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. Next, she played Dolly, a woman in a troubled marriage in Hush Hush.

The actress played a reporter Vidhi, in the 2023 film Bheed. In the same year, she played Habiba, in Bambai Meri Jaan. Her most recent release, Gyaarah Gyaarah.

