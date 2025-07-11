Ahan Shetty wraps up a shooting schedule for ‘Border 2’ with his brothers Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Ahan Shetty has wrapped up a shooting schedule for his upcoming film “Border 2,” where he shares screen space with Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan.

On Friday, the Tadap actor took to his Instagram handle to announce he has completed the Pune shooting schedule of war drama. Ahan shared a couple of his photos and videos with co-stars Diljit and Varun and director Anurag Singh. For the caption, the star kid wrote, “Aur kya hai yeh border..? Bas ek fauji aur uske bhai hain.” That’s a wrap in Pune.. onto the next one.”

Yesterday, Dhawan had announced the wrap up of his NDA schedule in Pune. He posted a video where he was seen sharing tea and biscuits with Ahan Shetty. Sharing the amusing clip, the Student of the year actor wrote in the caption, “#Border2 Chai aur bizkoot it’s a wrap for me at NDA Aur humna celebrate kiya bizkoot ke saath.”

A few days ago, Ahan Shetty shared a heartfelt post while reflecting on his journey as part of Border 2. Expressing his emotions, the actor said he wishes to be like his father Suniel Shetty—who starred in the original Border (1997). Ahan posted a collage of two pics - Suniel from "Border" and Ahaan from "Border 2” and captioned it, “Har beta kahin na kahin apne baap jaisa banna chahta hai. (Deep down every son wishes to become like his father) Border 2 - January 23, 2026.”

Lately, “Border 2” has been making waves as the cast continues filming, offering behind-the-scenes glimpses on social media. Among them, Diljit Dosanjh has been particularly active, sharing photos and videos from the sets.

On July 10, the singer-actor posted a video in which he was seen vibing to the popular track “Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam” from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Duplicate. In the clip, Dosanjh danced and showed off his moves as he walked out of a hotel room and got into his car.

On a related note, the upcoming war drama, directed by Anurag Singh, also stars Sunny Deol. The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films.

“Border 2,” which aims to shine a light on the untold stories of the Indian armed forces, is slated to hit theatres on January 23, 2026.

