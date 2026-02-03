Ahan Shetty shares how his PADI license came handy for ‘Border 2’

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Actor Ahan Shetty, who is receiving a lot of good response to his work in the recently released film ‘Border 2’, has spoken about his training for his role of a naval officer in the film.

Read More

The actor spoke with IANS after the release of the film, and shared how his PADI license came in handy for the training during the pre-production of the film.

A PADI license is a globally recognized scuba certification, typically earned over through theory, pool sessions, and four open-water dives. It authorizes divers to explore to a maximum depth of 18 meters.

Ahan told IANS, “So I got my PADI license back in 2020 during COVID. I used to be part of the swimming team in school. So for me, being underwater was quite easy. So when they said that this is going to happen, I was very excited. I was like, ‘Cool. Yeah, let's do it’. So when Anurag Singh, the director narrated the film to me, I knew that these portions were going to be a part of the film”.

He further mentioned, “So we started training around two months before we shot that sequence, just so that everything underwater would be much easier. Certain people did tend to panic underwater who weren't used to being underwater for so long. But I think it went off very smoothly. We had a great dive team, great safety team that was on set with us. And, I think on screen it's looking great. So I'm very happy”.

‘Border 2’ follows the story of the Battle of Basantar. It was one of the vital battles fought as part of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 in the western sector of India. The Indian troops won a hard-fought battle that secured this area in the Punjab and Jammu sector.

The film is directed by Anurag Singh, known for ‘Kesari’, suggesting a treatment that combines battlefield realism with character-driven storytelling.

Production responsibilities are said to be shared by J. P. Dutta’s banner along with major studio backing, indicating a significantly higher budget and contemporary production values.

--IANS

aa/