Ahan Shetty on Arijit Singh’s retirement: I respect his decision, looking forward to everything that's to come from him

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Actor Ahan Shetty, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released film ‘Border 2’, has reacted to the superstar singer Arijit Singh’s decision to hang his boots.

The actor spoke with IANS following the great response to his film, in which he essays a naval officer. During the conversation, the actor spoke about the impact of Arijit on an entire generation, and how he will miss his voice in the playback.

Ahan told IANS, “It's sad that we're not going to be able to listen to his voice in playback anymore. I mean, he has his shows and stuff like that, but to be able to hear his voice in our films, I think he's become such an integral part of a lot of movies and an integral part of our culture in a way. So it is sad, but, I feel like maybe he has a certain reasoning behind that, behind the decision he's made that we don't know about. So I always like to think in terms of the artiste, even though we might feel sad, maybe this is the step that he feels is the right one for him”.

He further mentioned, “So I'm very happy for him. I respect his decision. And I do want to say that we will miss him. But, we're looking forward to everything that's to come from him. And I know he has a lot to offer in terms of stage shows and composing and stuff like that. But yeah, he probably has a reason as to why he made this decision”.

Arijit, who has defined the landscape of Hindi film music for over a decade and a half, decided to leave playback singing. The singer however, hasn’t spoken about the next step in his journey.

