Ahaan Panday to train 5 hours a day for his next film with Ali Abbas Zafar

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actor Ahaan Panday, who became an overnight star with his blockbuster debut, ‘Saiyyara’, is set to pump the iron for his upcoming film. The actor will soon be entering a phase of intense physical training clocking 5 hours a day to bulk up, and gain strength.

Ahaan, who will be celebrating his birthday next month, will have an action-packed working birthday as he starts action prep for his next film with director Ali Abbas Zafar’s film with Yash Raj Films

A source close to the development said, “Ahaan will start his training in boxing first and then move on to mixing martial arts and hardcore strength training to bulk up for screen. His training will be for about 5 hours every day. It will be intense but necessary as Ali wants to present him as a young boy who can take down people with sheer brute force”.

“No one can even imagine Ahaan in this fierce avatar and YRF will keep things completely under wraps for people to feel the awe when they look at him in his new film visuals”, the source added.

The actor exploded on the scene with his feature debut ‘Saiyaara’, which not just resurrected Bollywood at the box-office but also the Hindi film music. The film witnessed a terrific opening collecting INR 21.5 crore in India. ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, which starred Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, opened to a third figure of ‘Saiyaara’ at INR 7.25 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The film had pushed its release date after witnessing the storm unleashed by ‘Saiyaara’ at the box-office. However, it still couldn’t capitalise on the delayed release.

‘Saiyaara’ has done to this generation what ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’ did to the millenials or ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ did to Generation X with its debutants.

