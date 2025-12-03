Agastya Nanda on Ikkis' song 'Sitaare': 'Arijit Singh’s voice gives me goosebumps'

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) The highly anticipated war drama “Ikkis” officially kicked off its musical campaign with the release of “Sitaare”, sung by the maestro Arijit Singh.

The song, which is an emotionally charged love ballad, promises to linger in the hearts of the audience. Talking about the same, Agastya Nanda, on whom the song is featured, said, “‘Sitaare’ is the emotional heartbeat of our story, and it feels like stepping into a little bubble of calm and love before Arun’s life takes a dramatic turn.”

He added, “Watching the visuals blend with Arijit Sir’s voice feels surreal and gives me goosebumps. I hope listeners feel the softness and sincerity we tried to bring into every frame.”

Adding to it, actress Simar Bhatia, who essays the female lead in the movie, said, “There’s so much sincerity in ‘Sitaare’. It’s soft, intimate, and full of delicate emotions. It sets the tone for Arun’s journey in such a beautiful way. I hope the audience connects to the emotions, honesty and the quiet magic we felt while filming it.”

The song that was out today offers the first tender glimpse into the gentle romance between Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia, whose on-screen bond brings warmth to the film’s intense narrative.

The movie directed by the acclaimed Sriram Raghavan and backed by the visionary producer Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, “Ikkis” is set to bring to the screen the extraordinary true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, whose unparalleled courage during the 1971 Indo-Pak war has become a symbol of national pride.

The film, along with Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia, also features Jaideep Ahlawat and the late icon Dharmendra. “Ikkis” is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on 25th December 2025. Talking about the song, Sitaare, “Sitaare” opens a soft, glowing window into the world of young love amidst the film’s intense theme of courage, sacrifice and patriotism.

The song has been sung by Arijit Singh and woven together with Amitabh Bhattacharya’s delicate poetic lyricism; it has been composed and produced by White Noise Collectives.

It beautifully captures the tender relationship between Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia’s characters, set against a dreamy visual palette. ‘Sitaare’ is touted to give the audiences a chance to feel and connect with the heart, humanity and inner world of Arun Khetarpal before destiny demands his courage. –IANS

