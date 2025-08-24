After unwinding in London, Kartik Aaryan is off to Marathon shoot of 48 hours

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is changing gears to his routine life, as he is set to embark on a marathon shoot in Mumbai, which will test his nerves and skills.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures documenting his time in London. He geo-tagged Hyde Park in Westminster in Central London. His post revealed that the actor is heading to Mumbai to shoot for straight 48 hours. The actor, however, didn’t specify the title or the details of the project.

He wrote in the caption, “Chutti khatam kaam shuru, 48hrs shoot Marathon begins”.

The post features pictures of aircraft cabin, in which the actor can be seen sitting with a jacket over his head, scrumptious breakfast spread, huge luggage unit, and the actor resting it out in a car.

Earlier, Kartik checked one item off his bucket list as he attended the Coldplay concert in London. He had shared a vibrant video with the iconic track ‘A Sky Full of Stars’ playing in the background. He was seen dancing as the beats drop, fully immersed in the electrifying vibe of the concert.

Prior to this, Kartik took time off to “recharge” as he walked around a tall golden grass field in London. Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself casually walking dressed in a plain white fitted t-shirt, dark pants, and white sneakers.

A dark jacket was tied around his waist. The background had tall golden grass fields stretching behind him, trees in the background, and a partly cloudy blue sky above. For the caption, he wrote: “Recharge mode on”.

Talking about his upcoming film, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, it also features Ananya Panday, Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta and others in pivotal roles. The project marks Kartik and Ananya's second on-screen collaboration after their 2019 release ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

Backed by Karan Johar in collaboration with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ is likely to reach the cinema halls on February 13 next year. Kartik’s untitled film with Anurag Basu will be released in Diwali 2025.

--IANS

aa/