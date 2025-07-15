Aftab Shivdasani, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi shoot for ‘Masti 4’ song in Birmingham

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actor Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani shoot for ‘Masti 4’ song in Birmingham. The trio will be in the UK till mid-August for the shoot of the film.

A source close to IANS said: “Aftab Shivdasani, Ritesh Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi shooting for a song Masti 4 in Birmingham.”

The source added that the actors started shooting on July 1.

“There are shooting till around mid-August in 2-3 locations in England,” the source added.

It was on July 1, director Milap Zaveri announced the UK schedule for “Masti 4” with a social media post.

He took to his Instagram handle and dropped a throwback image from a story sitting for "Masti" in 2003.

“This pic was clicked 22 years ago in 2003 in Lonavala at the story sitting/Script session of #Masti when i was the writer of the film Now 21 years later I start the shoot of the UK schedule of #Mastiii4 as the director. Grateful for this opportunity and the journey till here.”

“Huge responsibility on my shoulders to take this super successful and loved franchise ahead. Will do my best," he captioned the post.

“Masti 4”, the film also stars Elnaaz Norouzi, and Ruhii Singh in significant roles, along with others.

The first installment of "Masti" released in 2004. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Amrita Rao, Tara Sharma, and Genelia Deshmukh. The film spawned two sequels, Grand Masti in 2013 and Great Grand Masti in 2016.

The second installment does not continue from the earlier installment. The film also stars Bruna Abdullah, Karishma Tanna, Sonalee Kulkarni, Kainaat Arora, Maryam Zakaria and Manjari Fadnis.

Meanwhile, the third installment had Shreyas Talpade, Urvashi Rautela, Shraddha Das, Mishti Chakraborty, Pooja Bose and Sanjay Mishra.

